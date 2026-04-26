Lamine Yamal made history by winning La Liga Player of the Month three times in a single season, a first since the award began

The FC Barcelona star delivered standout performances in April, contributing goals and assists to keep his team top of the table

Despite his form, the Spain international suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season

Lamine Yamal continues to redefine expectations. Despite currently recovering from a biceps femoris injury in his left leg, the FC Barcelona star is still making history.

The young winger has been named La Liga Player of the Month for the third time in a single season, an unprecedented achievement since the award was introduced in the 2013/14 campaign.

The prize recognises the best individual performer each month, and while many top players have claimed it multiple times, Yamal’s feat stands out.

Lamine Yamal sets La Liga record that even Messi couldn't break

Source: Getty Images

Yamal makes La Liga history

At just 18, Yamal had already won the award in November and December, but his third win this season sets him apart.

According to L'Équipe, no player, not even legends like Lionel Messi or Karim Benzema, has ever achieved three Player of the Month awards in a single La Liga season.

Messi managed two in both the 2018–19 and 2019–20 seasons, while Benzema did the same in 2021–22.

Antoine Griezmann also reached two awards in separate campaigns (2014–15 and 2016–17), and Kylian Mbappé matched that this season with wins in September and October. However, none had ever reached three in one campaign, until now.

Yamal’s latest recognition comes after an impressive April, during which he scored two goals and provided two assists.

His performance in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid was particularly influential, underlining both his quality and consistency at such a young age.

Beyond individual accolades, his impact has been crucial in keeping Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table with 85 points, strengthening his reputation as one of the most exciting talents in world football.

Will Lamine Yamal play the World Cup?

However, there was a setback in the 1-0 win over Celta de Vigo on April 22 at Spotify Camp Nou, when Yamal was forced off after feeling discomfort.

Subsequent medical tests confirmed a hamstring injury in his left leg, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Despite this, there is optimism about his recovery timeline, with expectations that he will be fit in time to represent Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While Barcelona must cope without him, Spain can look ahead with optimism. According to FIFA's website, their World Cup journey begins in Group H against Cape Verde before further matches against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Yamal’s expected return could be vital to Spain’s hopes of going deep into the competition.

Despite his age, he has already shown he can influence the biggest games with fearless dribbling, sharp finishing and maturity beyond his years.

For now, Barcelona face an anxious wait, but Spain have every reason to believe their young star will be ready when the World Cup begins.

Yamal sets new Champions League record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FC Barcelona saw their UEFA Champions League campaign end in disappointment against Atlético Madrid, but Lamine Yamal still stole the spotlight with another historic milestone.

The new Yamal record adds to the impressive list of achievements the Euro 2024 champion has obtained since the start of his professional career in 2022/23.

Source: YEN.com.gh