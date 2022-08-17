Accra's Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is now undergoing serious reconstruction, which is projected to be finished in seven months

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, broke the ground on 19th July for the $3 million renovation and modernization project to start

Visitors to the memorial site may take tours that provide a thorough history of Ghana's independence fight

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, formerly known as the Old Polo Grounds, is where Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and other founding fathers of Ghana announced the country's independence in 1957.

At the sod-cutting event, Dr Awal lamented the Nkrumah Memorial Park's present condition, saying it had lost its allure for visitors. The Minister emphasized that although the park was built in 1992 as a tourism destination to honour the nation's first President, it is not now making enough money to support the site.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is being refurbished as part of the World Bank Tourism Development Project. The project will include the creation of a new Presidential Library as well as the complete rehabilitation of the mausoleum and museum.

The park will also contain a new training centre, café, VVIP club, an artistic freedom wall, and a music and light fountain to increase nighttime tourism.

The project is anticipated to generate over 50 direct employment and some indirect jobs in the next months.

The World Bank Tourism Development Project's anticipated $3 million project is expected to be finished on time to coincide with the nation's 66th independence anniversary in March next year.

Pan African Heritage Museum To Be Located In Ghana, Set To Be Opened In 2024

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Pan African Heritage Museum opening in Ghana. The $50 million Pan African Heritage Museum, projected to open in 2024, will reside in Winneba, Ghana.

The initiative seeks to provide a favourable image of African culture and storytelling by telling Africa's story from an African point of view.

The Pan African Heritage Museum will be part of a larger complex that includes hotels, condominiums, and commercial centres.

