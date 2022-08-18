Famous and wealthy celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and others are rich because of their insane work ethic

The celebrities invest a lot in their office spaces because the right working environment is needed for sustained productivity

A sneak peek inside the beautiful offices of the world's richest celebrities show their commitment to excellence

Nobody makes money by sitting idle, not even celebrities with millions of fans worldwide. On the contrary, wealthy celebrities work extra hard to maintain their status for a long time. YEN.com.gh has sighted videos of some of the world's most wealthy celebrities who showed what their workspaces looked like. Check them out below.

Kim Kardashian's SKKN Office

In a recent video, Kim Kardashian took her fans on a virtual tour of her office. The company, SKKN by Kim, is a skincare brand that has a global reach. In the video, Kim confessed that no one had seen the whole office, so the video tour was the first time her fans would have a full glimpse of her working area. Watch the video below.

Kylie Jenner's Office

American media personality, socialite, model, and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is the founder and owner of the cosmetics firm Kylie Cosmetics. The celebrity took her fans on a virtual exploration of her vast office space. Her tour featured a "liquid wall", and a creative space which she says is "where the magic happens". Watch the video below.

Wiz Khalifa's Home Recording Studio

Wiz Khalifa is the stage name of American rapper, singer, and songwriter Cameron Jibril Thomaz. The rapper took viewers on a virtual tour of his $4.6 million mansion, which featured a game room, his son's play area, a balcony, a pictures room and a studio.

Wiz Khalifa claimed that his favourite part of the house was the studio, where he always recorded world hits. Watch the video below.

