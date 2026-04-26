The Dambai ferry passengers threatened to protest over the sudden fare increase from GH¢4 to GH¢7

The Assembly Member of the area criticised the ferry authorities for the lack of stakeholder consultation

The Assembly Member indicated that the community leaders will engage the Dambai ferry authorities for further action

The passengers who rely on the Dambai ferry are threatening to demonstrate on Monday, April 27, 2026, over the upward adjustment of transport fares.

According to the regular passengers, they were not consulted before the fare hike was announced.

Passengers who often board the Dambai ferry threaten to demonstrate over fare hikes. Photo credit: @citi973

Source: Facebook

The fare adjustment has raised the cost of crossing from GH¢4 to GH¢7. This has raised concern among commuters who depend on the ferry for their daily movements.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM on Saturday, April 25, 2026, the Assembly Member for the Dambai Central Electoral Area, Awuranyi Charles, criticised ferry authorities for implementing the increment without engaging key stakeholders, including local leaders and regular users of the service.

Awuranyi Charles said the lack of consultation led to the frustration among residents, prompting plans for a demonstration if the issue is not addressed promptly.

He noted that passengers have already signalled their readiness to protest should the new fares remain in force.

"Passengers have told us that if nothing is done, they will demonstrate on Monday. The increase from GH¢4 to GH¢7 is something they cannot afford, and we, as opinion leaders and assembly members, were not engaged before this decision was taken," he said.

The Assembly Member said he would engage the Dambai ferry operators to confirm the details of the fare adjustment.

He warned that failure to provide satisfactory explanations or reverse the decision could escalate tensions, as both commuters and community leaders are prepared to take collective action.

Source: YEN.com.gh