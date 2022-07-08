Ghanain music veteran Okyeame Kwame has flaunted his brand new four bedroom house he was given, by Waylead Ghana Limited

Okyeame has been announced as the brand ambassador of Waylead, and the house is a token of their partnership

He gave some details about the property and his agreement with the real estate developers and encouraged folks to purchase Waylead's properties

Ghanaian Hip-life legend, Okyeame Kwame, has been made the new brand ambassador for Waylead Ghana, and the partnership came with a new 4-bedroom house which has brought the veteran musician a lot of joy.

In an interview with ZionFelix, he gave details of the partnership between himself and Waylead. He says the partnership is for two years with an option to extend to five years but noted that it could last for a lifetime given both parties are happy with the fruits of their work.

Photo: Okyeame Kwame & his Brand New Mansion Source: Youtube, Instagram

He mentioned that the 4-bedroom house given to him by Waylead cost GH₵2,011,445.25. Zion went on to ask about Okyeame's other properties, but the veteran remained tight-lipped about the details.

He encouraged folks to come and purchase the properties being built by Waylead as the company has affordable homes on offer, which does not come with any issues as real estate are partners with the government.

Folks were excited about Okyeame's new home and congratulated him.

Folks React To Okyeame Kwame's GH₵2,011,445.25 Home

Miss Ware said:

Kwame always has my respect.

Cak Manuel wrote:

Wisdom and humility

abenaappiah1: said:

Why wouldn’t you love Okyeame I mean come on his full of sense

Mario Derly TV was also filled with admiration:

Wow this is amazing I love his personality

