A young Ghanaian man, Nana Ofori Kyei, is contributing his quota to national development by setting up a huge factory in Nsawam which produces palm wine

Nana Kyei explained in a brief interview that he found an innovative way to seize the fermentation to prolong the shelf-life of the beverage

Several netizens were impressed by the innovation and took to the comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian man, Nana Ofori Kyei, has developed a unique way of producing and storing palm wine, which has impressed many. In a brief interview he had at a bazaar, Nana Kyei explained that he found a creative way to seize the fermentation of the beverage that extends its shelf-life for up to three months.

Ghanaian man builds a factory in Nsawam to produce palm wine. Photo credit: Nana Ofori Kyei and Palmie

Source: UGC

He added that the palm wine was completely natural with no added preservatives. Nana Kyei also said that he has a factory in Nsawam where he manufactures the product and distributes it to other parts of the country. According to Nana Kyei, the product is the first of its kind in West Africa.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Several netizens were impressed by the product and what the young man has achieved. They took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

D.C.✝️ said:

Y’all support this guy. He will be great!

Queenstar Entsie commented:

Keep going high. You do all

francisbaah188 added:

Great man. I personally know this guy. He would achieve higher heights

Tougan Smith Kent asked:

Such an incredible initiative boy, how do I get some in Accra?

M.K remarked:

Meanwhile, his age mates are blaming the government for hardship

Ghanaian CEO Builds Workers Fully-Furnished 30-Bed Hostel With Electricity and Water For Free; Photos Emerge

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian CEO built a hostel facility for his employees for free. Selorm Betepe, a Ghanaian businessman, constructed a 30-bed hostel for workers that is completely furnished to serve as their place of lodging. The recipients are provided with free access to power and a water supply at the hostel. Many internet users have fallen in love with the stunning building after seeing beautiful pictures of it online, and many of them have praised him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh