Astute Ghanaian politician and businessman, Francis Asenso-Boakye, is constructing a police station for the Ohwim-Amanfrom community in his constituency

The Member of Parliament for Bantama shared photos of the construction progress on his Instagram page

Many netizens have applauded the Minister for Works and Housing for his project and have called on him to continue the good work he is doing

On October 23rd, 2022, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, shared photos of a police station he is constructing for the Ohwim-Amanfrom community in his constituency.

MP for Bantama is building a police station for Ohwim-Amanfrom Community. Photo credit: asensoboakye_f

Source: Instagram

The photos showed the MP posing in front of the building, whose construction is progressing steadily. The MP's caption read, "Construction works on the Ohwim-Amanfrom Police Station progressing steadily. Security matters!!!"

The MP for Bantama, who also doubles as the Minister for Works and Housing, is notable for being security conscious, having previously handed over a police station to the Bantama Ahenbronum community.

Several netizens have applauded Francis Asenso-Boakye for his initiative, especially for taking security in the local region seriously. They took to the comments section to wish him well and share a word. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

sammymcreynolds_tv said:

That's the hardworking man @asensoboakye_f ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Kofi Jamar added:

Straight outta Bantama, Good works honourable

Trudy Essentials asked:

What about the road, sir? It’s in a very bad state

Sylvia Woode Amissah commented:

Building a better Ghana

nanaagyei.sikapa12 opined:

Great job Chief

Source: YEN.com.gh