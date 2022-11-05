A TikToker, @pimpmycamelplz, wowed netizens when he shared a video online of a huge palace that a man built for his wife as a gift

According to the TikToker, the palace was built in 1895 but got abandoned in 1921 when the owner was assassinated

Several netizens on social media took to the comments to share their thoughts about the magnificent palace

TikTok user @pimpmycamelplz has set social media ablaze by showing a gorgeous palace in Egypt that now lies abandoned. According to the TikTok user, the palace was built in 1895 by Halim Pasha as a gift to his wife. He added that after Prince Halim got assassinated in 1921, the palace was abandoned.

The abandoned palace in Egypt. Photo credit: @pimpmycamelplz

In the video, the TikToker showed the mansion's magnificence, flaunting the imposing structure, the compound, and the interior of the building. Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed with the building and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Sayed Shantoury said:

This amazing Palace was my secondary school from 1993 to 1996 in downtown Cairo

MGM added:

It looks just like the beauty and the beast Castle

Steven asked:

Why is no one buying and renovating such places? I bet someone would love to live there

User2130398525436 enquired:

Who owns it now? Amazing spot for weddings and film sets if it gets refurbished

Guts4Dinner commented:

It looks like the mansion from the Egyptian series “Paranormal”!

Muhammad Deif remarked:

Needs rejuvenation and can be used as a museum or gallery or for shooting movies and series

