Hip-Hop rap legend Dr Dre is asking for a whopping $20 million for his Malibu beachfront mansion

The successful rapper has decided to part ways with the luxurious Malibu estate after owning it for more than 20 years

Dre had owned the 9,000-square-foot estate since 2000, when he paid $4.8 million. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms

Rap guru André Romelle Young (Dr Dre) has chosen to sell his opulent Malibu home after 20 years. According to Dirt, the three-storey house was initially constructed in the early 1990s. Shortly later, in 2000, the hip-hop icon purchased it for a reasonable $4.8 million. Dr Dre's residence today costs $20 million.

The property comprises six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, a sauna, and an office. There is also a recording studio on-site with recording equipment likely to be of the highest calibre because Dre has earned no fewer than six Grammys in his famous 40-year career.

The mogul's ex-wife, Nicole Young, lived there during their drawn-out divorce last year, which led to the rapper paying out over $100 million, helping to ensure Dre could retain some of their real estate holdings.

The estate is described as "exuding complete elegance and refinement," with towering glass walls providing panoramic ocean views. Dr Dre isn't the only rapper to own a beachfront property. Recently, Future spent $16.3 million on an opulent property on Miami Beach's Allison Island.

Future's almost 9,000-square-foot estate boasts seven bedrooms with views of the lake and abundant features, including a private balcony running the length of the house, a wet bar with a wine fridge, a spa, and even a parking area for a yacht.

