Nkiru Umeh, a.k.a. Angel Nikky, has shared a cryptic social media message amid affair allegations with Frederick Leonard

Actress Peggy Ovire has earlier accused her estranged husband and Angel Nikky of infidelity, sparking online chaos

In a subtle reaction, Angel Nikky shared a video with a caption which talked about not being able to satisfy everybody

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Nollywood actress Nkiru Umeh, popularly known as Angel Nikky, has shared a cryptic message on social media amid ongoing allegations linking her to the marital troubles of actors Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard.

Angel Nikky drops cryptic post after Frederick Leonard's wife Peggy Ovire's allegations

Source: Instagram

The actress posted a video of herself on Instagram, wearing a casual but stylish look.

She wore a white short-sleeved crop top with a wide neckline paired with loose, high-waisted royal blue palazzo trousers.

The actress accessorised with large gold-toned earrings and oversized dark sunglasses, which covered her eyes as she stepped out.

Sharing the video, Angel Nikky accompanied it with a brief message that appeared to address the attention surrounding her name in recent days.

“Uwa enwe nmeta (You can’t please the world). It is well,” she wrote.

Watch with Angel Nikky's Instagram video below:

Peggy Ovire accuses Frederick Leonard and Angel Nikky

Her post comes days after Peggy Ovire publicly accused her estranged husband, Frederick Leonard, of being involved with another woman.

In a series of social media posts, Ovire shared a video showing Leonard with Angel Nikky and referred to the pair as "shameless lots."

Ovire also alleged that the woman at the centre of the controversy is married and has children, claims that have generated widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire drops a video she claims is evidence that Frederick Leonard had an affair with a married woman amid their divorce drama. Image credit: Peggy Ovire, Frederick Leonard

Source: Facebook

Not long after, social media users dug up a 2018 post from Angel Nikky where she openly gushed over Leonard.

The Nollywood star compared him to popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In the post, she wrote:

“Errrr......Am I permitted to crush? I promise not to crash, Na who born these ones bikonu. Men them looking all shades of dapper #excesscharisma Should we start with the actor extraordinaire @freddieleonard looking like a man and half or we should start with the classic man @ebuka who we all know his case of hits back to back fashion statements has gotten to the ear of the gods…”

Since the allegations surfaced, online users have closely scrutinised Angel Nikky's social media activity, with many reacting to her alleged connection to Leonard.

The actress has not directly addressed the accusations or confirmed any relationship with the actor.

Watch the Instagram video of Angel Nikky and Frederick Leonard below:

The controversy continues to attract attention online as fans and observers follow developments involving the estranged celebrity couple and the ongoing divorce proceedings referenced by Ovire in her recent posts.

Peggy Ovire's praise for Frederick Leonard resurfaces

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Peggy Ovire's wedding video had resurfaced amid her allegations against her estranged husband, Frederick Leonard.

In the viral clip, the actress praised the actor's character as a faithful partner during their relationship, with netizens highlighting the stark change since then.

Source: YEN.com.gh