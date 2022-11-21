A TikToker, @dnzh.travels, has flaunted a magnificent building on social media that is made entirely out of the mud

The building is the Great Mosque of Djenné, which is located in Mali and was built in the 13th century

Several netizens were impressed by the building and took to the comments to share some thoughts

A video shared on social media by @dnzh.travels is making rounds, as many are amazed that it was constructed with mud. The building, which is the Great Mosque of Djenné in Mali, is one of the most famous landmarks in Africa and was built in the 13th century.

Man flaunts a huge building made out of sand. Photo credit: @dnzh.travels and Maskot

The Great Mosque of Djenné is the biggest mud building in the world and was a thriving centre of Islam, education, and trade centuries ago. The TikToker showed the impressive mud building in a video that showed how imposing the Great Mosque of Djenné looked.

The Great Mosque has developed into the hub of Djenné society and Mali's religious and cultural life throughout the years. The Crepissage de la Grand Mosquée (Plastering of the Great Mosque) is an unusual annual celebration held at the site.

Several netizens were impressed and took to the comments to share a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.

Louis Kinley_036 said:

Now that’s what I call a sandcastle

Thierry commented:

Search "Festival of the Grand Mosque of Djenné" on YT. It's essentially rebuilt year after year as part of a religious ceremony.

Who knows remarked:

It's a mosque, not just a building

