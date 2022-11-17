Ghanaian Businessman Builds Garage On Top Of His Mansion, Many Netizens Are Stunned By The Unconventional Act
- Ghanaian TikToker, @klovergh, shared a video on social media showing how a Kwahu businessman built a garage at the top of his house
- In the video, he took netizens on a brief virtual tour of the house and showed where the cars will pass to be parked at the balcony area
- Several netizens were amazed by the unconventional technique and took to the comments to share a few words
It is common for houses to have garages or cars parked in front of them. Some homes even have underground parking spaces, but it is uncommon to see cars parked at the top of a house. Thus, a Kwahu-based businessman caused an online stir when he built a garage at the top of his house.
The video of the house was shared on TikTok by @klovergh, who took netizens on a virtual tour of the property and showed how the cars are parked above ground level. He added that the space was big enough to accommodate about three cars.
Watch the video below.
Netizens expressed mixed reactions when they saw the video. YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.
Maame Adjoa Nyarkowaa said:
I was in this house months ago for my friend's engagement
OGOGOS added:
Kwahu guys never disappoint. Kwahu is the fastest-growing town in Ghana and Africa. Watch out for them.
frankasare802Frank Asare prayed:
May God continue to bless the Kwahu people. Firstly to be financially buoyant to make it an industrial hub
Cospio remarked:
U get money deirr ibi daddy dem go call you ooo by now some small bi oo
Source: YEN.com.gh