An African-American woman, Chaz Kaizer, shared her inspiring story of how she left America to set up a centre in Ghana that supports women's businesses

Chaz explained that the centre is not fully operational yet but is set to be opened in February 2023

Several netizens were impressed by Chaz's unique initiative and wished her luck in the comments section

Chaz Kaizer impressed many when she shared with YouTuber Jay Cameron how she left the US to set up a women's centre in Ghana called Serenity House Ghana. According to Chaz, the centre will be an event & workshop space, bed & breakfast, women's business hub, and cafe.

African-American woman establishes a centre in Ghana that empowers women. Photo credit: Jay Cameron and serenityhousegh.com

Chaz explained in the YouTube interview that the place is still under renovation and wouldn't be opened officially until February 1st 2023. She added that her vision for Serenity House Ghana is to create a space for work, rest, and learning for women and their families.

Netizens react to Chaz's Serenity House Ghana story

Several netizens were impressed by the idea of a women's hub in Ghana and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

BlessedN Highlyfavored said:

Congratulations Sis! You're doing what many of us black women in the west and all over would like to do but haven't yet realized. I for one would be very interested in starting some type of business in Ghana. Wishing you all the best in your business endeavours. Great job bro!....

Dado Boye commented:

Oh my goodness…this is an excellent concept and a goldmine. Good luck to the lady. Jay…as usual you’re a special gift to Ghana. Ghana, and Africa overall, needs more of such diasporans to go back with this first wave of returnees. This makes me very happy.

Blue Nile added:

Women of vision always make an impact no matter what

Johnson A. Blay remarked:

This is an incredible business idea. God bless this sis.

