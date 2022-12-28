A thoughtful lady has shown how she singlehandedly redesigned her boyfriend's bedroom into a tasteful abode

She set to work without his knowledge after he travelled on a business trip and repainted the place

Not only that, but she also got a new bed frame, made him two big bookcases for his sneakers and did away with many items

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady has stirred reactions on social media after showing off her boyfriend's bedroom she redesigned herself.

In a viral TikTok clip, the lady said that she did the redesigning after he left home for a business trip.

She gave the room a new look entirely. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bellanalise

Source: UGC

She removed many things

Firstly, the lady removed many items in his original arrangement like some wall portraits and then repainted the whole room.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She gave the room a white painting and did the other parts with light grey colour. Then she got rid of his old bed frame and fixed a new one. According to her, the old one was broken and didn't match the room's new look owing to its brown colour.

Then she built two big bookcases which stood at 7ft each for his sneakers. The lady said she was scared doing the redesigning and repainting as she had never done it before.

She said she got the knowledge after watching many YouTube videos.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Gets my grits said:

"My only question is…why would u get rid of the plastic stackables his shoes went in? Those protect against dust as well."

Alexander SS said:

"Woooo thank you for being creative and thanks for loving him surely ,that is what some of us looking for like to be with somebody who can care,love."

anali said:

"It looks SOOO good!! mini suggestion – bed under the window, desk where the bed is, and shoes on the wall where the door is. helps with feng shui!!"

Desert Fox Creations said:

"Bed centered on the back wall, tv where the desk is and desk under the window would look great."

Kendra Sue McDermeit said:

"Wow, you did a really good job. You should try putting the bed under the window on the other wall with a couple night stands. Reaction please!"

Frugalmommaof4 said:

"Oh but the boxes protect the shoes from dust. I wod totally put those back. Especially with suade jordans."

A TikToker Transforms Old Garage Into Plush Apartment For Her Grandparents: "It Looks Amazing"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a TikToker released a video of the gorgeous residence she created out of a garage for her grandparents. She shared a video of the whole restoration process on TikTok, showcasing how gorgeous the finished apartment looked. Many internet users were astounded by the remarkable makeover and left comments on the post to express their opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng