A woman shared on YouTube how she sold off all the belongings in her house and gave them out for free to those who needed them

She shared how she was robbed last three years, which was an influential factor in her decision to give out the remainder of her belongings

Several netizens were impressed by her kind gesture and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

A woman called Vanessa Okedi shared on YouTube how she made the bold decision to give out all her properties when she was relocating from her residence. Vanessa shared that she was robbed at her house, which prompted her to give out what she had left of her belongings.

A woman gives out all the belongings in her house. Photo credit: Vanessa Okedi

Source: UGC

She also shared how she decided to completely renovate the house by painting it and hiring a company that does deep-cleaning services to tidy up her house. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Vanessa's video

Several netizens were impressed by Vanessa's kind gesture and thanked her in the comments section of the post. Below are some social media reactions.

Stephen Johnson said:

Memories about Ghana will remain part of you. Thank you for your contribution. God bless you. Amen.

Explore asked:

I'm a Ghanaian living outside Ghana but thinking of relocating. How much will a space like yours likely cost me per month? Your kind response would be highly appreciated. Thank you, dear.

Doris Onyeka added:

My sis, I need something from your house. Anything you give me is ok, abeg. Just got a room and I have not put any furniture in it yet. Please, help your sister. Nice one though

Samuel Kyei remarked:

Your house is really beautiful

