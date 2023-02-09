A lady caused an online stir when she shared a video showing her plush house in Africa where she stayed

The video she posted showed several impressive features of the house, such as the stunning living room, dining area, ultramodern kitchen and others

Many netizens were impressed with how gorgeous the home looked and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A lady with the TikTok handle @texykitchen1 broke the internet when she shared a video showing her plush home in Africa. She posted the video on social media with the caption, "what they don't want to show you about Africa".

The video showed many impressive areas of the gorgeous home, such as the stunning living room, ultramodern kitchen, a water fountain in the compound, and dining area.

Netizens react to the video of the plush home.

Several netizens were impressed by the luxury on display and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Ella said:

This sounds bad, but in England, you learn that Africa is just poor and not a nice place, but it looks incredible and so wonderful

✨ Manayil ✨ commented:

I love how she's taking all these hateful comments with a strong heart. You go, girl ✨

Master Of None remarked:

The disparity between the rich and the poor is more intense than in the USA

Fidget Toys added:

I always thought that there are places where there aren't many poor people, and here is the proof

Katie Quigley107 asked:

The house is absolutely incredible. Also, I’m dying to visit Africa. How do they take white British citizens?

African-American woman flaunts her luxury apartment where she stayed in Ghana: "This is my second home."

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how an African-American lady posted a video of her luxurious home in Ghana on social media, which caused a stir. Many were intrigued when she said she spent the first month of every year in Ghana as part of a ritual. In the comments section, several internet users expressed their admiration for the wealth on the show.

