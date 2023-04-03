A lady took to social media to share an update on how she transformed her parents' ugly, deteriorating house into a beautiful-looking home

She posted a video showing how she removed the old tiles from her parent's house, broke down the old walls, and built a new one for them in addition to a gate and garage

Many netizens thanked her for the kind gesture she showed to her parents and congratulated her in the post's comment section

A young lady with the TikTok handle @amandamosala250 impressed many when she shared how she gave her parents' house a complete makeover, transforming it from its dilapidated condition into a plush home.

Lady renovates her parents' house. Photo credit: @amandamosala250

Source: TikTok

She posted the video with the caption:

It's been an uphill slope renovating my parents' house but God did it for us. We are so grateful❤️

The video showed how the lady took off the tiles at the property and built a new structure in front of the old building that will become a wall with a gate.

The renovated house also featured a garage and a well-paved compound.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the renovated house

Several netizens were impressed by the lady's work and shared their thoughts in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Dikeledimas.123 said:

That's God the creator. He will never leave or forsake you. I can testify until tomorrow morning

thembatim2 commented:

I pass by this house every day at Mosiliki...It's beautiful

Nelly Mpete remarked:

Wow, what a transformation. It is beautiful.

lindiwesibanyoni22 stated:

Let's celebrate other people. Congratulations! It's a lovely home

