President Akufo-Addo has commissioned a model police station in Obo Kwahu, the first of its kind in the country

One person funded the ultramodern police station as part of his contribution to helping the police maintain law and order in the community

Several notable people, such as the donor, chiefs and queen mothers of Obo, were present for the facility's commissioning

On April 8, 2023, President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned a model police station for the Obo Kwahu community and its surroundings in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Akuffo-Addo commissions ultramodern police station at Obo Kwahu. Photo credit: @GhPoliceService

Source: Twitter

The president was assisted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and a few members of the Police Management Board.

An Obo Kwahu resident named Alex Tenkorang provided the funding for the facility as part of his commitment to the government's efforts to provide the police with the tools they need to maintain national security, law and order, and stability.

The ultramodern building is the first in Ghana and utterly separate from the conventional police station layout. The station is anticipated to improve security and support the region's preservation of law and order.

Some notable members of the Obo Kwahu community were present for the commissioning, such as Mr Tenkorang, and the chiefs and queen mothers of Obo.

Ghanaians react to the commissioning of the model police station

Many Ghanaians had various opinions to share on the commissioning of the facility. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

@JonathanTakyi9 said:

The fuel for the president's convoy alone can build this station twice. MCEs and DCEs can commission projects like these rather than the president wasting time and fuel to go there for this.

@__KremliN_ commented:

Can we get a permanent and modernised design for our police station buildings? How do they keep looking like 3-bedroom apartments?

@MrCute_gh asked:

Why is our president commissioning everything including the toilet? What are the MPs and DCEs doing in this country?

