The construction of phase 2 of the mega Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange project in Ghana has been halted and is set to be reopened in May

According to a member of the construction team, the project has been put on hold, awaiting the outcome of the Ghana government's talks with the IMF

The interchange in Accra is anticipated to ease the flow of traffic around Circle and would also have two flyovers built over it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange project in Accra has been put on hold due to discussions between the Ghana government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Antwi Owusu Sekyere, the resident engineer at FAS Consult Ltd.

Phase 2 of Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange halted over the IMF deal. Photo credit: @KGoodNews

Source: Twitter

Upon completion of the mega project, the traffic at one of Accra's hotspots, Circle, will be improved. In addition, two flyovers will be built to facilitate continuous traffic flow along Ring Road West. This will lessen congestion at the intersection of Ring Road West and Winneba/Graphic Road.

According to Antwi Owusu Sekyere, FAS Consult Limited's resident engineer, the project's work will resume in May. He explained:

We will return after the administration has finished talks with the IMF, but they have been put on hold. We have a little team there, and once the road gets poor, they reshape it after watering it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The spare parts dealers at the Abossey Okai in the Greater Accra Region corroborated the story by confirming that the project's contractor had departed the site because of a lack of financing.

According to Mr Takyi Addo, the national public relations officer of the Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association, the project's delays have slowed down local business. He added that some individuals were promised compensation after their properties were destroyed to make space for the project but have still been unpaid.

Pokuase Interchange, Sofoline Interchange and other impressive interchanges in Ghana and where they are located

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about some mega interchanges in Ghana. Ghana has various interchanges that enhance the appearance of the country's major cities. When new administrations take office, one of the infrastructures they prioritise is often road improvements. Often, interchanges connect important cities and act as highways to ease traffic in heavily populated areas.

Source: YEN.com.gh