Ghana has been included on the UK's "red list" along with 53 other nations because it does not meet some minimum requirements

This was outlined in the code of practice for the overseas hiring of health and social care employees in England

Only four countries qualified to be on the green list of the UK, and they include India, Malaysia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka

Ghana has been put on a red list according to the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel in England.

On the official governmental website of the United Kingdom, it was explained that being on the red list means that there will be no active recruitment from the affected countries into the UK.

The report further stated that this connotes the NHS trust is not working as part of a recruitment organisation or collaboration for the purpose of filling the role, and the advert was not actively targeted at the specific countries in the red list.

The countries affected by the UK's code of practice for hiring nurses

Ghana was listed alongside 54 other countries, most of which are African countries, including Nigeria, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo and others.

The UK government also added that the listed nations have a UHC Service Coverage Index that is lower than 50 and a density of doctors, nurses, and midwives that is lower than the worldwide median in a release on the NHS website.

Four countries, however, were put on the green list, meaning a lot of health personnel would be actively recruited from such nations. They are India, Malaysia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Ghanaians react to news of country being put on UK's red list

Check out some of the comments social media users shared after seeing the report on Joy News' YouTube channel.

Francis Buoh said:

Wow are you surprised well, I'm not..hmm systematically mess up....trust me now ..there's an old Jamaican saying dance at home (Ghana)before you go dancing outside(Abroad) Respect is a 2-way agreement not just one-sided..

Elizabeth Obeng Pomaah mentioned:

We will put our health certificate down and use the shd certificate and then do Florence academy certificate for health and then go as carer, when we get there we will find our way out. Just don’t listen to the political talk

