Michy has made a comeback into the music scene following her long absence

The businesswoman has teamed up with Nautyca to release OK

Michy's first outing in the music scene was when she dropped the song Cheating

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian socialite and businesswoman Diamond Michelle Gbagonah famed as Michy has gone back to doing music after she jumped on a project with artiste Nautyca.

The new project sees Michy coming out of her music hiatus to bless her fans and followers with the song.

Jeffery Kofi Gordor famed as Nautyca titles the song OK and it has themes of partying as well as hustling hard.

Michy goes back to music as she jumps on new song with Nautyca. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

In the music video which was released online, Nautyca poses as a cleaner from a cleaning service looking to make it big in life.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His cleaning service is contracted to clean after some rich kids who just had a house party and he happens to meet Michy at the party.

The song which was directed by Skybeat is already starting to make waves online after it was dropped on social media.

The music video which is currently on YouTube sees Nautyca and his cleaning crew entering a plush house to work.

Upon entering, they join the party and begin having fun until Michy shows up and starts asking those there to leave.

Michy then joins Nautyca in front of the plush house to deliver her lines for the song.

Speaking about Ghanaian musicians, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's arguably most decorated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo famed as Sarkodie has been spotted in a new video dancing happily to the song of young artiste Black Sherif.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the No Pressure hitmaker was seen standing on his feet and beaming with smiles from cheek to cheek as he danced to Black Sherif's song.

The young artiste was performing at Medikal's concert and got the whole crowd on their feet as he serenaded them with his songs.

Source: Yen