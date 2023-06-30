Wode Maya is a famous Ghanaian YouTuber who has over one million subscribers

He is into other businesses as well and has disclosed that he will launch his real estate agency in July 2023

The YouTuber explained that his real estate agency would help address the housing challenges in Africa

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has announced that he will launch his real estate company to help address the housing challenges in Africa.

In a tweet, Wode Maya said he is passionate about showing Africa's cultural heritage through properties.

“Maya Homes is an African-based real estate company that is passionate about showcasing Africa's rich cultural heritage through prime properties. Our mission is to provide solutions for those looking to build, buy, sell, or rent properties in Africa. Founded by (Me) Wode Maya,” he tweeted.

A collage of Wode Maya and his real estate agency logo Photo credit: @wode_maya (Twitter)

Source: Twitter

He said in his Twitter post that, the new business will be launched in the first week of July.

Wode Maya and his wife already own some houses he uses for Airbnb in both Accra and Nairobi.

The YouTuber was recently in the news when he sponsored his mother's first flight experience.

Comments on Wode Maya’s post

Several social media users who saw the post have commented, congratulating Wode Maya. Some also asked him to employ them if there are any jobs available in the real estate company.

@imeddiecare said:

Congratulations my brother...watching you from afar. You make me think that every dream with hard work is a possibility. I love your sense of africanism... the Lord guide your steps.

@ShattaSarkodie commented:

Big love brother. Huge inspirations. Congratulations!

@the_law_himself indicated:

I will buy from you in future.

@ElvisKwakuAttah said:

Since you're a Pan-Africanist, your ideas can be executed anywhere in Africa once there's peace and economic stability. Ghana, may be too expensive for this noble idea. Check what's available economically in each country for such an industry so you could thrive with less obstacles

Celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber said he earns between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly from his channel

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya revealed that he makes between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly from his lively channel.

The content creator said he earns the said amount only on the viewership of his videos.

He also makes more money from consultancy and influencing.

Source: YEN.com.gh