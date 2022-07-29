Sekou Nkrumah, Dr Kwame Nkrumah's son, has raised alarm about plans to rehabilitate his father's grave with a proposed "freedom way"

According to him this "freedom way" will seek to highlight the contributions of the "big six" to Ghana's fight for independence

However, Sekou says many are concerned this will re-write history and will water down the significance of Nkrumah’s contribution to Ghana’s liberation from colonial rule.

Sekou Nkrumah, the son of Ghana’s first president, has raised concerns about ongoing rehabilitation works at his father’s mausoleum that he says seeks to rewrite history.

Sekou Nkrumah and Kwame Nkrumah. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

In a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, July 28, 2022, Sekou said while vacationing in the US, some Ghanaians called to inform him about a proposed “freedom way” at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park that brings attention to the “big six” and their contribution to Ghana’s independence.

According to him, many are concerned that the proposed “freedom way” will misrepresent the significance of Nkrumah’s contribution to Ghana’s liberation from colonial rule.

“It was Nkrumah who carried out the concept of decolonisation and Pan Africanism.

“Yes others contributed to Ghana’s independence, however, the mausoleum symbolises Ghana’s appreciation for the leader who led us to independence,” he wrote.

Sekou Nkrumah's Facebook post. Source: Facebook/@sekou.nkrumah

Source: Facebook

