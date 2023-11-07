During a church service, Lady Mercy Agyemang-Elvis, wife of Pastor Elvis Agyemang, joined a dance performance by young church members

Seated with her husband, she got up and effortlessly danced to Jay Hover's One Leg, displaying remarkable skill and enthusiasm

Her flawless moves, especially during the "go down low" part, earned her applause from the congregation and social media users, highlighting her talent and joyful spirit

Lady Mercy Agyemang-Elvis, the wife of Pastor Elvis Agyemang, showcased her dance skills during a church service, delighting congregants and social media users alike.

The spirited moment occurred during a choreography ministration to Jay Hover's One Leg, performed by young members of the congregation.

Seated beside her husband in the front row, both of them donning white attire, Lady Mercy gracefully rose and joined the dancers, effortlessly following the steps with precision.

Lady Mercy Agyemang-Elvis showing her dance moves in church Photo credit: Ghana Gospel Songs Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

As the song's beat intensified, Lady Mercy embraced the energetic rhythm, captivating the audience with her flawless moves.

When the lyrics called for the dancers to "go down low," she executed the move with style and grace, adding her unique flair to the performance.

The congregation, along with Pastor Elvis Agyemang, erupted into applause, appreciating her infectious spirit and dedication to the dance.

The heartfelt moment not only added a touch of joy to the church service but also served as an inspiring example of celebrating faith and expression through dance, capturing the hearts of viewers both within and beyond the church community.

Reactions to the video

The video of Lady Mercy's lively dance quickly circulated on social media, garnering widespread admiration and praise for her talent and enthusiasm.

Read some of the comments on the video shared by Ghana Gospel Songs below.

Enoch Asabre said:

Beautiful and Glorious ✨️✨️✨️✌️✌️✌️

Sophia Bukari wrote:

Wow you nailed the dance lady Mercy

Richmond K. Donkor wondered:

And young and energetic man like me I can't dance to even save my lifehmmmmmmm. Everyday with God is everyday in victory ampa

Mhaarme Yhaar said:

Wooow very interesting well done mummy

Refelcia Bekoe wrote:

Marry your friend they said....the biggest blessing in marriage

Konama Rachel said:

I have been watching this video and I can't stop, l love you women of God

Priscilla Boakye wrote:

Wooooow can't stop smiling watching this video...God continue to bless her

Leticia Acheampong said:

Wooow, love her vibes. She easily flow with people, no wonder she is loved n adored.

Yvonne Frimpomaa Appiah wrote:

That's what it is..Osofu Maame with swagg and nice dance moves..Much ❤️ ❣️

Annabel Love Gael said:

Wooooow. So our Lady Mercy can dance like that ....... God bless you mummy

Pastor Elvis Agyemang Cautions Against Exchanging Love For Perishable Things

Meanwhile, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, advised against trading genuine love for material possessions, in a Twitter video.

He stressed the importance of valuing the love received, stating that being loved is essential, especially in saving lives.

Pastor Agyemang warned against overlooking true love for material gains, highlighting the folly of prioritising material things over genuine affection and care.

Pastor Donates GH¢12,000 For Rehabilitation Of Old Bishop Herman College Student

In another story, televangelist Pastor Elvis Agyemang, founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, donated GH¢12,000 to aid the rehabilitation of a former drug-addicted student of Bishop Herman College, Prince Asiewu.

Prince's struggle was shared on social media by Ghanaian personality Nana Tea, prompting followers to call for his treatment.

Financial obstacles arose, but Pastor Agyemang's donation contributed significantly to covering Prince's medical expenses, resulting in a heartwarming transformation that was widely appreciated online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh