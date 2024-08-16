Ghanaian Businesswoman Receives GH¢50k Jewellery As Birthday Gift
- Ghanaian businesswoman Miss Jally received a GH¢50,000 Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery piece at her birthday celebration
- The businesswoman and event planner also used the occasion to launch a new foundation aimed at supporting the less privileged monthly
- Notable figures, including the founder and president of Millennium Excellence Foundation, Ambassador Hashim Morton, attended the event
A Ghanaian businesswoman named Miss Jally was gifted expensive jewellery on her birthday.
The jewellery, which is said to cost GH¢50,000, was given to her at her party, where a few close friends and family gathered to celebrate her.
In a video on X, the man who presented the birthday gift said they got it from Van Cleef & Arpels. He also explained why they chose the jewellery and the crystals on it.
At the event, Miss Jally’s friends were given the opportunity to wish her well. Most of them used it to describe her good attributes and encouraged her to continue on the same path.
Miss Jally also launched her new foundation at the birthday party to support the less privileged every month.
The event was attended by Honorable Ambassador Hashim Morton and friends, who joined in the launch to support underprivileged children every month.
Netizens comment on the GH¢50k birthday gift
Netizens who commented on the video posted by @sikaofficial1 wished Miss Jally well and hoped to be as wealthy as her someday. Read some of the comments below:
@OneDonRichy said:
“This is amazing💙”
@the_law_himself wrote:
“Money Dey bee oo herh”
@Ray_Gyamfi said:
“Money go be sweet waa”
@ConstructManGh wrote:
“Make nobody lie money no Dey Ghana”
@Ray_Gyamfi said:
“Hoping to pass that level”
@OneDonRichy wrote:
“More strength to do more. Thumbs up!👍”
Woman weeps as husband gifts her car
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was excited when her husband gifted her a car as her birthday gift.
A video showing the reaction of the woman after her husband gifted her the car went viral.
The woman shed tears of joy as she hugged her husband for the unexpected gift. Netizens who saw the video applauded the man for making his wife happy.
