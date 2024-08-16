Shatta Wale threw shade at Sarkodie during a TikTok Live session as he did not see the sense in the rapper choosing Panamera as his dream car

The dancehall star went on to claim that he was not a fan of buying expensive cars but preferred to invest in real estate

Shatta went on to say that cars were nothing to him, pointing out the number of cars he has bought over the years

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale took a swipe at Sarkodie during a TikTok Live session, criticising the rapper’s choice of a Porsche Panamera as his dream car.

Sarkodie has mentioned the luxury vehicle in several of his songs, indicating his admiration for it. However, Shatta Wale questioned the sense of choosing such a car, dismissing it as unwise.

The dancehall star disclosed that he does not like buying expensive cars. Instead, Shatta Wale emphasised his preference for investing in real estate, bragging about the number of houses he has built. He made it clear that, in his view, real estate is a more valuable investment than cars.

Shatta Wale went on to state that cars mean little to him, pointing out the number of vehicles he has purchased over the years, including several Range Rovers, a Benz, and a Landcruiser. He implied that these acquisitions do not count as assets, suggesting that they depreciate in value over time.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

october said:

"When you talk too much errr, you often contradict yourself. So everybody for this country for like you anaa? Now sef your fans who are honest are tired of you."

AQWECY PRYME commented:

"U dey talk koraa dodo sark dey hold pas u"

Nana Kwame said:

"see am. You always going at Sark unprovoked. he won't mind you tho"

