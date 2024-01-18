Ghana's Black Stars are set to play their second AFCON game against Egypt at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny

Ghana lost its first game against Cape Verde while Egypt drew with Mozambique, hence, setting the stage for a crucial second fixture

Nana Aba Anamoah has sent a message to the Pharaohs which has gotten many netizens talking ahead of the game

Ghana's opening game at the ongoing AFCON ended in a sour defeat dashing the hopes of millions of supporters.

In the upcoming fixture against Egypt, the Black Stars hope to turn things around even though scores of the team's supporters remain doubtful of their performance.

Broadcast personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has thrown her weight behind the Black Stars with the hope of influencing other fans to do the same.

Nana Aba Anamoah warns Egypt ahead of their fixture against Ghana Photo Source: Instagram/TheNanaAbaAnamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah warns Egypt ahead of the game

Ghana's upcoming game against Egypt will be played at 8:00 pm (GMT) on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Cote d'Ivoire.

Many predictions have popped up online so far including a religious leader's 2:1 scoreline in favour of the Pharaohs.

Notwithstanding, Nana Aba Anamoah believes the Black Stars can turn their AFCON fortunes around with their second fixture.

Ahead of the game, the renowned broadcast personality cautioned Egyt in a post saying, "Be scared, Egypt. Be scared. You go drink goals today against Ghana."

Netizens react to Nana Aba Anamoah's message to Egypt

YEN.com.gh gathered a few moments from netizens as they reacted to Nana Aba Anamoah's' warning to the Pharaohs of Egypt ahead of their upcoming clash against Ghana.

@ashkeyy7 said:

The last time you told us to eat before today. But today you get Vhim o. What have you seen

@MAXILINO7 wrote:

Let's be realistic we are the minos here. And we will drink goals today

@mborkloe noted:

My dear, don't worry yourself. It will be a loss to the black stars

@sdarlyn_rmg added:

If you still have hope in the @GhanaBlackstars, then you go to waár without weapons.

