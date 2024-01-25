Ghana's Black Stars exited AFCON with a 2-2 draw against Mozambique, leading to coach Chris Hughton's sacking and the dissolution of the technical team

Dissatisfaction on social media, particularly on X, extends beyond the coach's dismissal, with calls for the resignation of GFA President Kurt Okraku

Many of those demanding Kurt to resign cite perceived administrative shortcomings and disastrous team performances as their reasons.

Ghana's hopes of progressing in the ongoing AFCON were dashed after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique, leading to coach Chris Hughton's dismissal and the technical team's dissolution by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The decision has not appeased many Ghanaians, especially on social media platform X, where calls for GFA President Kurt Okraku's resignation have gained momentum.

Critics argue that Okraku's administration has been marred by perceived shambolic management, contributing to disastrous performances by national teams in recent years.

Most Ghanaians believe Kurt Okraku must also take some of the blame for the poor performance of the Black Stars and resign Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial

Source: Facebook

The disappointment stems from Ghana's inability to break a decades-long AFCON win drought, adding to fans' frustration.

The sacking of Hughton is seen as a response to the team's lacklustre performance in the group stage, which included a loss to Cape Verde and the drawn match against Mozambique.

The broader dissatisfaction with the GFA's leadership has sparked demands for a change in direction, with fans expressing concern about the state of Ghanaian football.

X users want Kurt to resign

Here are some tweets demanding Kurt's resignation

@Kofi_Akwaboah said:

And people actually believe ain't part of the problem. Kurt Okraku and his administration are the problem.

@WarrenCFC wrote:

You've messed up our local league and now the national team, you'll crumble @kurtokraku

@Official_BigKay said:

Kudus failed, Inaki williams failed, Jordan and his brother failed, Ashimeru failed, Richard Ofori also cost Ghana an equalizer. The whole GFA failed, dissolve blackstars and sack Kurt Okraku.

@KwesiBabrick wrote:

Chris Hughton is fired! It left with the executive council members of the GFA including Kurt Okraku

@Wiredu_ said:

This is your legacy @kurtokraku. Resign.

Ghana To Recruit 7th Coach In 6 Years After AFCON Exit

Meanwhile, after Chris Hughton's dismissal, Ghana is back searching for a coach for the Black Stars.

According to sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo, the GFA does not mind appointing an expatriate, but whoever becomes the next coach must have African football experience.

The GFA is now actively searching for a new coach, and discussions are underway around potential candidates, including Jose Mourinho, Herve Renard, and Otto Addo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh