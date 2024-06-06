A video of the warm reception Thomas Partey was given in Mali has gone viral on social media

The Malians, who were also Arsenal fans, were delighted to meet and interact with the Black Stars captain

Many people who reacted to the video were left in awe, with some commending the Malians for the act

Ghanaian player Thomas Partey is trending after a video of how he was warmly recieved in Mali ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier on June 6 surfaced online.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the adorable moment some Arsenal fans in Mali went to the Stade du 26-Mars, where the senior national team of the Black Stars were training to watch the midfielder.

After the training session was done, the group that went to the stadium with a banner with the photo of Thomas Partey and the inscription Welcome Thomas Parey was given the opportunity to interact and take pictures with the Black Stars player.

In an interview, some of the Malian fans expressed delight after getting the chance to meet their Arsenal midfield dynamo.

They also wished him well in Ghana's game against Mali.

The Black Stars, meanwhile, will be hoping to pick up their first victory in 2024 when they take on their Malian counterparts.

The adorable video had raked in over 500 likes and 9 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section were left in awe of Thomas Partey's reception from the Malian fans.

yahayaseidu62 commented:

With Partey there is always a party

Kwame waters stated:

Partey is not scary when he plays for Ghana

Thomas Partey is optimistic ahead of Ghana vs Mali game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Teye Partey says is optimistic that the Black Stars will get a good result against Mali.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Partey said their Malian counterparts were a very good side and had proved it in their previous games.

The Arsenal midfielder added that the Black Stars will, however, give their best to get a good result.

