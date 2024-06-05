The Ghana Black Stars have arrived in Bamako for their game against Mali on matchday 3 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars of Ghana have landed in Bamako to face off with the Les Aigles of Mali on matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A contingent of 26 players plus officials departed Accra on Tuesday night, June 4, 2024, for their Group I encounter against the Malian national team.

The Black Stars Players with Coach Otto Addo (middle) Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X

Source: UGC

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the moment the Black Stars players landed on the tarmac of the Modibo Keita International Airport in Mali.

The team will train today for the crucial away fixture against the Malians.

The match is scheduled for 7 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2024. at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako.

The players hope to redeem their image

Coach Otto Addo's men hope to redeem their image in the game against Les Aigles after a disappointing start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars currently occupy the third position, recording a slim win against Madagascar and a narrow defeat to Comoros, after matchday 2.

Comoros occupies the top spot with an impressive 100 per cent record, recording victories in their first two games.

The Central African Republic (CAR) sits comfortably in fourth position with just a point having recorded a draw against Mali and losing against Comoros.

Mali, who faces the Black Stars on Thursday night, sit in the second position on the log and will aim to do one against their West African brothers to enhance their chances of qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars will be hoping for a favourable result in Bamako and return home to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to play the CAR in a game they must win to better their chances of qualification and also appease their home fans.

Coach Otto Addo's 26-man squad is without substantive captain of the team Andre Dede Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Painstil Baba Iddrisu and Denis Odoi.

Thomas Partey will lead the team as interim captain for the doubleheader against Mali and the CAR in the absence of Andre Dede Ayew.

Below is the video of the Black Stars player's arrival in Mali, shared by @akoma879fm.

Blacks Stars defender Alidu Seidu assures Ghanaians of qualification

Alidu Seidu has promised Ghanaian football fans of the Blacks Stars' commitment to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Alidu gave this assurance ahead of the two qualifying matches against Mali and the CAR.

The Blacks will play Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Bamako and return to Kumasi to face CAR on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh