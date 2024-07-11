Former WWE heavyweight champion and movie actor John Cena has once shed light on why he has no interest in becoming a father

The American wrestler recently declared that he is quitting from in-ring competition after winning multiple titles since his WWE debut in 2002

A record 16-time world champion as recognized by WWE, he is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time

John Cena has previously shared his reasons for not wanting to become a father, opting out of parenthood altogether.

At 47, Cena, admired globally by both children and adults since his WWE debut in 2002, has been married to Shay Shariatzadeh since 2020.

This is his second marriage, following a three-year union with Elizabeth Huberdeau.

Cena's career accomplishments are impressive, spanning both his wrestling career and his ventures outside the ring.

The 16-time WWE champion holds a Guinness World Record as the most requested celebrity by children through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, an organization that makes dreams come true for kids with serious illnesses.

As he nears 50, Cena remains firm in his choice to forgo having children.

He discussed his stance on parenthood during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2022.

"I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now," he said. "I have been given opportunities to do some things that man, I didn’t even dream of, and I had some pretty lofty dreams."

For Cena, time is the crucial factor. He believes he simply doesn't have enough of it to bring a new life into his already busy schedule.

"It's hard work. It's hard work to balance the time. I need to run myself correctly," he added.

"It's hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It's hard to keep connections with those in my life who I love, and it's also hard to put in an honest day's work.

According to People, the demanding pace of his career has greatly influenced Cena's choice to remain child-free.

He worries about the potential of being an absent parent, a scenario he finds unacceptable for a child's upbringing.

Cena's perspective reflects a deep awareness of the serious commitments that come with raising a child.

Cena to quit WWE

This week, Cena declared his retirement from wrestling.

During his speech at the Money In The Bank event in Canada, he revealed that his final matches will take place at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

"I have been doing this a while, I've been in WWE for over two decades," he said, addressing the fans. "And in that time I've seen incredible waves of prosperity like we've got right now.

"WWE is the hottest ticket in town, no doubt. And I've also seen tremendous hardship. I wanna say thank you, thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built.”

John Cena rocks Oscars Stage naked

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cena gave viewers a show when he presented an award at the Oscars completely naked, covered in nothing but the announcement card.

Th WWE star Cena can be seen side-walking onto the stage, covering his front with a "Congratulations" announcement card. Well, at least he remembered his watch and Birkenstocks, right?

