Social media has been sent ablaze by news of a supposed Ghana Paralympic Team absconding upon arrival in Norway

The 11-member team were expected to participate in a marathon in Bergen City, Oslo. However, they had other ideas

Meanwhile, Norway has issued alerts to other Schengen and Western Diplomatic Missions to help apprehend them

A scandal has rocked Ghana's sporting industry. It emerged that a supposed Paralympic team representing the nation absconded upon arrival in Norway.

The 11-member contingent was scheduled to participate in the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon in Oslo on April 27.

Social media users have been taken aback by news of Ghana's 'Paralympic' Team absconding after landing in Norway. Photos by @Muftawu_Nabila/X and Issouf Sanogo/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, they 'disappeared' shortly after arriving in the Scandinavian country.

Ghana's 'Paralympic' Team abscond after arriving in Norway

According to a letter from Ghana's National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, nine members of the so-called Paralympic team are on the run, facing accusations of impersonation, per Myjoyonline.

When did they arrive in Norway?

The letter further indicates that the athletes arrived in Oslo on April 25 for the marathon.

How did the 'Paralympic' Team abscond?

However, it was discovered that the team failed to register for the competition, which was set to take place two days after their arrival.

One team member, Nana Antwi, was arrested a day after their arrival for attempting to leave Norway for Sweden on a one-way train ticket.

Additionally, the coach of the team, George Gyamfi Gyasi, tragically passed away shortly after being admitted to Oslo University Hospital following his collapse on April 28.

What has Norway done about this incident?

According to 3news, in response to this incident, the Norwegian embassy in Accra has issued alerts to other Schengen and Western Diplomatic Missions in Accra to help apprehend and repatriate the team members.

What are the repercussions?

The National Security Minister has also warned that this incident could impact the chances of Ghanaian national teams obtaining visas for future competitions.

How fans reacted on social media?

@soldja23 made fun out of the scandal:

"Dem scam a whole country lol ei Ghana."

@KwameAntwi_B exclained:

"This is wild "

Another user, @PaulMen77378806, stated:

"That's when selfish and greed comes before the Nation."

@L_Dube17, on the other hand, quipped:

"Only in Ghana. How can a team forge signature to embassy."

@Bizontw3 concluded:

" Ghana is not a real place."

Ghanaian athlete makes Paralympic history

