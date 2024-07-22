The Ghanaian athletes that qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have received phones from Samsung

Ghana will be represented by nine athletes, who will compete in various disciplines including swimming

The team has arrived in Paris after a two-week campaign in Strasbourg, the Eastern part of France

With the Olympic Games set to begin on Friday, July 26, 2024, over 17000 athletes will compete for laurels in the various disciplines.

Ghana will be represented by nine athletes from field and tracks to swimming, with the hopes of securing a medal in the 2024 edition of the multi-sport event.

The West African national won bronze in Boxing in 2020, but the team will be without a boxer after all members of the Black Bombers squad failed to qualify.

Ghana's 4X100 team competing at the World Athletic Champions in Poland on May 02, 2021. Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the athletes in Paris, including Ghana's nine have been presented with an exclusive Olympic Edition of Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip6.

In a video shared on social media, one of the athletes showed his new phone from Samsung. All 17,000 athletes will receive the latest version of Samsung's flip phone.

Joseph Paul Amoah will lead Ghana's team at the summer Olympic Games as the country's flagbearer.

The nine athletes representing Ghana

On the track, Ghana will be represented by Benjamin Azamati in the 100m and he will also join Amoah, Abdul Rasheed Saminu, Isaac Botsio, Edwin Gadayi, and Fuseini Ibrahim in the 4X100m, per Joy Sports.

Meanwhile, the team will present Joselle Mensah and Harry Stacey in Swimming while African Games gold medalist Rose Yeboah competes in the High Jump.

Ghana is yet to win an Olympic Medal in any of the above disciplines, with all four of their past success coming through boxing.

Nigeria beat Ghana to win gold at African Games

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's 4x100m men's relay team missed out on the gold medal in the just-ended men's final at the ongoing African Games in Accra.

The team missed out on the gold by 0.02s, finishing second behind the Nigerian men's team.

The women's team also earned a place on the podium in the women's 4x100m relay final, securing the bronze medal with a time of 44.21 seconds.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh