ESPN has unveiled its rankings of the greatest professional athletes of the 21st century, and the results are in

With over 70,000 votes from ESPN contributors, the top 100 athletes were determined, based solely on their performance since 2000.

After gradually releasing the list, ESPN has now named the top 10 athletes of the 21st century, sparking debate with their somewhat controversial No. 1 choice

The criteria focused exclusively on achievements from the year 2000 onward, without any restrictions on gender or sport, resulting in a diverse and talented lineup.

With such a vast array of athletes to choose from, some highly accomplished names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, and Rafael Nadal did not make the top 10.

However, the following athletes were voted as the best among their peers.

10. Kobe Bryant (Basketball)

Kobe Bryant, an icon in basketball, is regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Spending his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016, Bryant's achievements include five NBA championships, 18 All-Star selections, and the 2008 NBA MVP award.

Despite his tragic death in a helicopter crash in 2020, Bryant's legacy continues to inspire fans worldwide.

9. Usain Bolt (Athletics)

Usain Bolt, the Jamaican sprint legend, became one of the most renowned Olympians of the 21st century with his record-breaking speeds.

Bolt earned eight Olympic gold medals across three Games (Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016) and set the world record for the 100m sprint at just 21 years old.

He remains the only sprinter to win gold in both the 100m and 200m events, per Olympic's official website.

8. Tiger Woods (Golf)

Tiger Woods, one of golf's most iconic figures, turned professional in 1996 and has had a record-breaking career.

Woods has won 13 major championships, including the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship.

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021, Woods's influence on the sport will be remembered for generations.

7. Simone Biles (Gymnastics)

Simone Biles, the youngest athlete in the top 10, has already cemented her legacy in gymnastics.

At 27, Biles has won multiple national titles and Olympic medals, including four golds at the 2016 Rio Games.

Her extraordinary achievements have made her one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

6. Roger Federer (Tennis)

Roger Federer, the Swiss tennis maestro, is one of the most decorated players in the sport's history.

Turning professional in 1998, Federer has won 20 major titles, including a record eight Wimbledon championships.

With an impressive 82% winning percentage in over 1,500 matches, Federer stands out as a dominant force in tennis.

5. Tom Brady (American Football)

Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in Super Bowl history, boasts seven championship rings and five Super Bowl MVP awards.

Spending most of his career with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has also earned three NFL MVP awards and 15 Pro Bowl selections, solidifying his place as a football legend.

4. LeBron James (Basketball)

LeBron James, a basketball icon still active in his career, has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

In his 21st professional season, James has won four NBA championships, been named an All-Star 20 times, and holds the record for all-time scoring in the NBA, making him one of the greatest players alongside Michael Jordan.

3. Lionel Messi (Football)

Lionel Messi, the most decorated footballer of all time, has consistently added to his trophy collection since 2005.

Spending most of his club career at FC Barcelona, Messi has won 10 La Liga titles.

Internationally, he has led Argentina to two Copa America victories, an Olympic gold medal, and a World Cup.

Individually, Messi has secured eight Ballon d'Or awards, the most of any player.

2. Serena Williams (Tennis)

Serena Williams, one of the most accomplished tennis players, ranks second on the list. A sporting icon, Williams has won 23 major titles and 73 career titles overall.

Her 27-year career, which ended in 2022, has left an indelible mark on the sporting world, making her one of the most influential female athletes ever.

1. Michael Phelps (Swimming)

Topping the list is Michael Phelps, the Olympic swimming superstar.

With 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds, Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history.

His eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games, seven of which were world records, highlight his extraordinary achievements and solidify his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

