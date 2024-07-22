It's incredible how fast time flies when you are having fun. That is the case of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

The former Barcelona superstar made his debut on this day exactly a year ago, and the rest has been history

YEN.com.gh unpacks what has been a fairytale run in the United States for the little magician from South America

The celestial Argentine dazzled at Chase Stadium with a stunning late free-kick on his debut as Inter Miami triumphed over Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup clash on July 21, 2023.

And just like that, Lionel Messi kicked off his American Dream in the United States with a Hollywood-worthy moment.

Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut on July 21, 2023, and the rest is history. Photos by Megan Briggs and Miami Herald.

Source: Getty Images

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner bypassed lucrative deals and the allure of the Saudi Pro League, choosing instead to bring his brilliance across the Atlantic Ocean after his time with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Fast forward, and Messi has spent a year in the United States.

As he continues his journey in Miami, it's anticipated that he will eventually retire in the coming years.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at how Messi has performed during his first year with the Herons.

Lionel Messi's performance in the MLS

Messi's first season in the States was brief, having joined midway through the campaign, but it was undeniably sweet.

His brilliance couldn't quite propel Miami to the MLS playoffs, yet his individual performance in the limited games he played was impressive.

The 37-year-old was directly involved in three MLS goals—scoring one and assisting two.

He also attempted 29 dribbles, won 13 free-kicks, fired 20 shots, and completed 205 passes, including six key passes.

Overall, the former Barcelona star made six appearances in 2023.

With Messi on the field, Miami's MLS win percentage rose to 50% this season, compared to just 21.43% without him.

Messi's MLS statistics in 2023 (culled from SI.com)

Metrics Performance Minutes 373 Shots 20 Dribbles 29 Fouls won 13 Passes 205 Key passes 6 Goals 2 Assists 1

Messi's performance in Leagues Cup and US Open Cup

Leagues Cup performance

Messi's MLS stats may not appear extraordinary, but his performance in the Leagues Cup was nothing short of phenomenal, leading the Herons to their first-ever trophy, per CNN.

He finished the competition as the top scorer, netting 10 goals in seven games, including a spectacular strike in the final against Nashville.

Individually, the Leagues Cup victory marked the 44th trophy of Messi's career, making him the most decorated men's footballer in history.

US Open Cup performance

Unfortunately, the diminutive playmaker did not have the same success in the League Cup, as Inter Miami lost the final.

Messi watched from the sidelines as Inter Miami CF lost 2-1 to the Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final after he was not named in the squad due to an injury picked up while on Argentina duty.

In all cup competitions, Messi scored 11 goals in 14 Miami appearances, as well as converting three spot-kicks in penalty shootouts.

Lionel Messi's display in 2024

Lionel Messi has accomplished many feats on the pitch that no one else has, and 2024 has not been an exception.

In May, he became the first MLS player ever to provide five assists in a single game, setting up Luis Suarez for a hat trick and Matias Rojas for a brace in Inter Miami’s 6-2 demolition of the New York Red Bulls.

Messi also scored once in that match, setting another MLS record as the first player to make six goal contributions (goals plus assists) in a single game, per the league's website.

He has continued to impress, posting sensational numbers so far.

As noted by Transfermarkt, in 12 games, the 2022 World Cup winner has scored an astounding 12 goals, averaging a goal per game, and provided an impressive nine assists.

Currently nursing an injury from the Copa America, Messi still has the potential to break more records before the season ends.

His primary goal, however, is to guide Inter Miami to MLS success for the first time in the club's history.

According to ESPN, the team sits atop the Eastern Conference standings with 53 points from 25 games, five points clear of second-place FC Cincinnati.

Lionel Messi ranked among the best athletes of 21st century

YEN.com.gh also reported on the best athletes of the 21st century. Lionel Messi is ranked as the top footballer and third overall.

The most decorated Olympian, Michael Phelps, holds the top spot, followed by 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams.

Source: YEN.com.gh