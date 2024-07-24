Ghana's Mohammed Kudus has joined his West Ham teammates for the pre-season tour of the US

The Hammers are preparing ahead of the upcoming season under new manager Julen Lopetegui

The English Premier League club will engage in two friendly matches before returning to London

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus is gearing up for the upcoming season in England after joining West Ham United for early pre-season.

The 23-year-old, who is participating in his first pre-season with the Hammers, left Ghana early this month to reunite with his teammates.

The team travelled to Austria for the first part of the exercise, where they were engaged in two friendlies, including a game against Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.

Mohammed Kudus and his teammates arrive in the US for a pre-season tour on July 21, 2024. Photo: @WestHam @KudusMohammedGH.

The former Ajax star left with the team to the United States on Monday to continue the second phase of pre-season.

In a photo shared on social media, Kudus and his teammates were spotted in the Sunshine State of Tampa, Florida.

The London-based club will be involved in a series of activities, including meeting West Ham fans in the United States. The Hammers will also play two friendlies against Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

Kudus fired up for next season

The Right to Dream Academy graduate also shared photos of himself seriously taking part in training as he gets in shape for the new campaign.

Kudus enjoyed an outstanding first season in England, scoring 14 goals and delivering six assists across all competitions. The ex-Ajax star is confident of exceeding his maiden season numbers.

He told the club's official website:

“Personally, I want to do better than I did last season with numbers and performances, but most importantly help the team get back into Europe and challenge for the top six. That’s what my personal goal is around, helping the team."

Saudi giants chase Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus' future at West Ham United remains in doubt in the summer transfer window following interest from the Saudi Investment Fund.

The SIF owns four top clubs in the Saudi Pro League, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr FC and Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad. The other clubs owned by the Saudi government are Al-Ahli SC and Champions Al-Hilal.

Kudus was earlier reported to be on the radar of Al-Ittihad but the West Ham United star stated he wants to continue his career with the Hammers in a recent interview.

