Ghanaian high jumper Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah failed to qualify for the final of her event

The African gold medalist could not cross the 1.92m height after three unsuccessful attempt

The high jumper will have to switch her attention to the next Olympic Games in four years time

Rose Yeboah's bid to win a medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris came to a crashing end after failing to make the mark during the qualifiers on Friday morning.

The Ghanaian high jumper hit the bar to 1.92m after three attempts to miss out on the next stage.

Yeboah arrived in Paris after winning Gold at the African Games before sealing qualification to the Olympic Games following a 1.97m jump at the NCAA in Eugene.

Rose Yeboah makes the mark during the high jump at the Commonwealth Games in 2022. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, Yeboah who had twice hit the bar made an unsuccessful third attempt which ended her Olympic Games participation.

Yeboah becomes the second Ghanaian to not progress from the first stages of the games in Paris after Harry Stacey missed out on qualification in swimming.

Later on Friday, Joselle Mensah will participate in the women's 50m freestyle swimming heat.

How Yeboah fared at Paris 2024

The 2023 African Games gold medalist started off with the 1.83m, where she missed in her first attempt but passed the height in the second jump to move to 1.88m.

At the 1.88m, she missed twice but overcame the hurdle on the third jump to successfully move to the third round, as reported by Fentuo Tahiru.

Unfortunately in three attempts at 1.92m, the 24-year-old could not succeed.

Although her Olympic dream is over, she could miraculously make her way back if 12 of her competitors fail to pass the 1.92m height.

Stacey fails to progress in Paris

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's chances of winning a medal at the 2024 Olympic Games became slimmer after swimmer Harry Stacey failed to progress in the heats for the 100m freestyle.

The Ghanaian swimmer placed seventh in heat four with a time of 51.12 seconds, ruling him out of qualification to the next round.

Stacey, who qualified via the wild card, was participating in his first-ever Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: YEN.com.gh