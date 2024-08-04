Ghanaian sprinters Benjamin Azamati and Abdul Rasheed Saminu were not able to qualify for the 100m final at the Paris Olympics

Saminu is now expected to make amends as he prepares to compete in the 200m and 4x100m for Ghana at the Olympics

Azamati will aim to improve his performance as he joins the 4x100m relay team in Paris, with Ghana seeking a medal

Ghana's hopes of winning Gold in the 100m at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were dashed when Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu failed to advance from the semi-finals.

The West African nation had been aiming to reach the final for the first time in 20 years, since Aziz Zakari's appearance in the Athens 2004 final.

Benjamin Azamati and Abdul Rasheed Saminu fail to qualify for 100m final. Photo: Hannah Peters/ Martin Bernetti.

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, their aspirations were unfulfilled once again, as they fell short on Sunday afternoon.

"I am a bit disappointed myself, and I'm sure Benjamin Azamati and Abdul Rasheed Saminu would be both gutted to have missed out reaching the men's 100m final on the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris," Ghanaian journalist Mufatawu Nabila expressed his disappointment on Yen.com.gh.

Azamati finished ninth in Semi-Final 1 on Sunday with a time of 10.17 seconds, while Saminu placed seventh in Semi-Final 3 with a time of 10.05 seconds, as noted by Citi Sports.

Azamati had earlier secured his semi-final spot by coming second in Heat 1, clocking 10.08 seconds, just behind Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson.

However, he struggled to replicate that form against strong competitors like Noah Lyles and Oblique Seville.

Despite a strong start, the 26-year-old couldn’t maintain his speed and ended up at the bottom of the standings. Jamaican sprinter Seville won the race in 9.81 seconds, with Lyles finishing second in 9.83 seconds.

Saminu faced tough competition from seasoned runners such as Thompson, Ferdinand Omanyala, and Fred Kerley.

He finished seventh, while Thompson and Kerley secured the top two positions and advanced to the final. Saminu did manage to surpass Omanyala, who finished eighth.

Why Ghanaians should be proud of Azamati and Saminu

According to Mufatwu Nabila, there are positives for Azamati despite not reaching the final.

Nabila believes Azamati has shown significant improvement, having advanced to the semi-finals this time after not making it past the heats in Tokyo three years ago.

"These boys [Azamati and Saminu] should be proud of what they have been able to achieve - a semifinal place," he added.

"In Azamati's first Olympic appearance in Tokyo for instance, he did not make it past the preliminary heats as he clocked 10.13s which was not enough to propel him to semis, three years on, he crossed the finish line at 10.08s, to make the semifinal.

"That's a significant improvement, though he could not better the time in the semis as he clocked 10.17s, finishing ninth in his semi-final heat, his output is commendable. It demonstrates his growth and adaptation to the pressures of Olympic competition.

And Mufatwu asserted that Saminu should hold his head high for his impressive performance at the Olympics, especially considering he managed to outpace Africa's fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala.

"Saminu has been Ghana's fastest man this year. He really showed that he has what it takes to compete on this stage. When he lined up against Marcel Jacobs, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in this event, he held his nerves so well.

"He made his debut at the Olympics and advanced to the semi-finals, a remarkable feat for a first-time Olympian. He clocked 10.05 seconds in his semi-final heat, finishing seventh and above Africa's fastest man alive, (Ferdinand) Omanyala.

What can Ghanaian athletes do to win gold at the Olympics?

Muftawu then outlined what the Ghana Olympic Committee needs to do to help Ghanaian athletes reach the next level in the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA.

He remarked:

"The challenge for these athletes, however, is the question many of us can't answer. What next?

"It appears Ghana does not have a deliberate plan for these athletes and it hinders their growth.

"With this invaluable experience gained on the world’s biggest stage, how do they stay up there?

"Ensuring they have access to top-tier coaching, and the support to compete in as many events as possible will be key to their future success," Muftawu ended.

Azamati and Saminu will now switch their attention to the 4X100m relay in hopes of getting through to the final and possibly winning a medal for the West African nation.

Yeboah fails to qualify for final

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Rose Yeboah's bid to win a medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris came to a crashing end after failing to make the mark during the qualifiers on Friday morning.

The Ghanaian high jumper hit the bar to 1.92m after three attempts to miss out on the next stage.

Yeboah arrived in Paris after winning Gold at the African Games before sealing qualification to the Olympic Games following a 1.97m jump at the NCAA in Eugene.

