Ghana's chances of reaching the final of the 100m at the Olympic Games were dashed after Benjamin Azamati and Abdul Rasheed Saminu failed to qualify.

Both athletes struggled in the semi-final, failing to secure a spot in the last eight at Paris 2024.

Having impressed in the heats, there were hopes the US-based sprinters could go a step further by making history in Paris.

Azamati clocked 10.17 in semi-final 1 to finish in 9th place while Saminu made a time of 10.05 in semi-final three.

The pair will now switch their attention to the 4X100m relay in hopes of getting through to the final and possibly winning a medal for the West African nation.

Meanwhile, Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville of Jamaica reached the final alongside the US trio of Fred Kerley, Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles. Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and Akani Simbine of South Africa are the only Africans in the line up.

Gold medalist from Tokyo 2020 Larmont Marcell Jacobs completes the list.

Azamati and Saminu turn to 4X100m

Having failed to reach the final of the 100m, Azamati and Saminu will join Joseph Paul Amoah, Isaac Botsio and Fuseini Ibrahim for the 4X100m relay.

Saminu is also in contention to compete in the 200m as Team Ghana keep their hopes alive for a medal in Paris.

Meanwhile, Harry Stacey and Joselle Mensah of swimming and Rosemary Yeboah of High Jump all failed in their first attempt.

Yeboah fails to qualify for final

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Rose Yeboah's bid to win a medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris came to a crashing end after failing to make the mark during the qualifiers on Friday morning.

The Ghanaian high jumper hit the bar to 1.92m after three attempts to miss out on the next stage.

Yeboah arrived in Paris after winning Gold at the African Games before sealing qualification to the Olympic Games following a 1.97m jump at the NCAA in Eugene.

