Benjamin Azamati failed to make the final of the men's 100-metre final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The 26-year-old occupied the ninth position out of nine athletes in heat one of the semi-final races

He will now turn his attention to helping Team Ghana perform well in the men's 4x100 metre relay

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati missed out on the men's 100-metre final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday, August 4.

Azamati finished ninth in his semi-final heat, with Jamaica's Oblique Seville and Noah Lyles securing the automatic qualification spots.

Benjamin Azamati finished ninth in his semi-final heat of the men's 100m event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Photo by Martin Bernetti.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old, alongside Abdul-Rasheed Aminu, made history as the first Ghanaians to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic Games since Athens 2004, per 3news.

While expectations for Azamati reaching the final were tempered, there was hope for a strong performance.

Unfortunately, Azamati clocked a time of 10.17 seconds, placing him ninth in his heat, as noted by Citi Sports.

Meanwhile, 2023 African Games 100m champion Emmanuel Eseme narrowly missed the final despite posting a time of 10.00 seconds.

Mixed reactions as Benjamin Azamati finished 9th

Following the race, Ghanaian netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to extend their support and commend the former University of Ghana Legon student for his efforts.

@richard_ganoo wrote:

"Well, congratulations to him. How are other countries treating their athletes? We are not close to that, so he did great?"

@Gilbert_Spaco succinctly summarized Azamati's performance:

"Good start, poor finishing."

@citizengator chided the national record holder:

"Finished behind everyone, finished behind every African. That's terrible."

@EricksMcFc playfully said:

"Wawe no no hmmm…buh he force."

Another user, @CFCrichlord, added:

"Just say he chop last 💔💔"

@abstaina_eth was sarcastic with his assessment:

"Who in his right senses wear Googles to run? Kkai.."

@Papanika12 instead chose to encourage the sprinter:

"Next time we'll go for gold🥇. Chin up Azamati."

Benjamin reveals bold Olympic Games ambition

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Benjamin Azamati aims to reach the final of the Olympic Games in Paris after securing a spot in the semifinals.

The 26-year-old spoke of his pride in representing his country and his resolve to excel and bring honour to the nation.

Drawing from his previous Olympic experience, he emphasized the significance of maintaining a strong mindset to progress further this time.

