In athletics, yellow cards are issued to athletes who cause the start of an event to be aborted, serving as a final warning

If an athlete receives a yellow card and commits another violation, they will be disqualified with a red card

A red card signifies immediate disqualification for a false start, while a black card is used for more severe starting infractions

With just four days remaining in the Paris 2024 Olympics, the global audience is still navigating the intricacies of the Games.

While earlier discussions have explained why Team GB is not called 'Team UK' and the reason for splashing water on the diving pool, a new quirk has emerged: the use of yellow cards in athletics.

Though yellow cards are familiar to football fans, their appearance in track events at Paris 2024 has sparked curiosity.

During Wednesday's Women's 400m semi-final, Dutch sprinter Lieke Klaver, poised at the start, remained stationary after the gun fired, staying in a crouched position.

Instead of an immediate disqualification, Klaver was shown a yellow card, which has led to widespread discussion about its significance.

What a yellow card in Athletics means

In athletics, a yellow card is issued when an athlete causes the start of the event to be aborted while in the starter shell.

This system allows athletes a second chance if their initial error is deemed genuine.

According to Rule 18.5 of the World Athletics competition rule book, referees can issue a yellow card for unsporting or improper conduct.

Rule 16.5.1 specifies that if an athlete who has received a yellow card commits another fault, they will be disqualified with a red card.

The yellow card must be visible to all competitors to ensure clarity about the consequences of further rule violations.

