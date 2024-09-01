Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has dropped a major hint about his future at Anfield

Salah is in the last year of his current contract and has been widely tipped to move to Saudi Arabia

Nonetheless, the 32-year-old has stressed he will give his best for the Reds under new boss Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah has sparked speculation about his future at Liverpool, suggesting that this could be his final season with the club.

The Egyptian forward, who has started the 2024/25 Premier League season in sensational form, has shown no signs of slowing down.

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring Liverpool's third goal in their 3-0 triumph over Manchester United. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Mo Salah stars against Liverpool

His latest performance, where he contributed two assists and scored in the second half of Liverpool's dominant victory over Manchester United, further cemented his status as one of the Premier League's elite players.

Salah's goal-scoring prowess has now earned him a remarkable place in Premier League history.

According to Opta, he has netted 10 goals in nine appearances at Old Trafford across all competitions, making him only the second player to achieve double-digit goals at a single away ground for Premier League clubs since 1992-93, following in the footsteps of Alan Shearer.

Salah hints at leaving Liverpool

However, the joy of Liverpool's resounding win was tempered by Salah's post-match comments, which left Reds fans anxious about his future.

Speaking to the media, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old dropped a bombshell, stating,

"As you know, it’s my last year at the club… I just want to enjoy it; I don’t want to think about it."

He further revealed, "No one in the club has talked to me yet about a contract, so I say it’s my last season.

"A new deal? It’s not up to me… but no one has spoken to me at the club."

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool legacy

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma for an initial fee of £36.5 million and quickly became a pivotal figure at Anfield.

Far from being a one-season wonder, he evolved into a club legend, playing a crucial role in the Jurgen Klopp-led teams that secured the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019, among other honours.

In his 351 appearances for the Reds, Salah has amassed 213 goals and provided 90 assists, a testament to his enduring quality and consistency.

Salah explains inspiration behind his new celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohamed Salah revealed the inspiration behind his new goal celebration, which he debuted at the start of the Premier League season.

The Egyptian winger, known for his diverse celebrations, including the Islamic prayer, yoga tripod, and shirt removal, has now added a new one to his repertoire.

Source: YEN.com.gh