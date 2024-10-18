Black Stars's woes after losing its recent game against Sudan have left many, including Grace Ashly devastated

The Black Stars, under Otto Addo, have picked up only two points in four games and are on the verge of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The singer has recounted her experience with the Black and the unfair treatment from the Ghana Football Administration

Grace Ashly has opened up about her frustrations with Ghana's senior national football team, Black Stars.

The gospel singer used to be one of the team's biggest cheerleaders, well renowned for her songs.

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, Grace Ashly shed light on the impact of her songs and dedication to the Black Stars.

I was so involved in the Black Stars without them knowing. I had a team of six. Anytime I released a song for the team, we would go into waiting and fasting. We brought out each player's name and prayed for them.And we'd commit the GFA into God's hands.

The singer lamented that she never received money from the Ghana Football Administration despite her efforts to increase women's participation in supporting the Black Stars.

She added that the administration was the cause of the Black Stars' troubles and added that the way she was treated was part of a tall list of things the leaders got wrong.

Fans react to Grace Ashly's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Grace Ashly's claims about the Black Stars.

anthonyackonhammond said:

"The GFA money did they pay her?"

Joe Topman wrote:

"Keep going with your hard work, your destination is closer🙏🙏🙏"

Joe Topman remarked:

"Ghana stars music 🎶🎵 one of my favorites"

Yahaya Adamu jafare noted:

"Wow 😳 beautiful lady, I love her"

Piaga Piaga added:

"Sweet voice Ashley much love"

Serwaa Amihere speaks on Black Stars' decline

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere had shared her frustration about their poor performance in the ongoing 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

She added that her love for football spun from when the country qualified for the World Cup during the tenure of ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor.

