The Black Stars of Ghana are on the cusp of failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Otto Addo's charges stumbled to a disappointing defeat to Sudan, dealing a big blow to their chances

However, Ghana can still qualify for the biennial competition despite boasting two points from four games

Ghana's dismal run in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers took an even worse turn against Sudan on Tuesday, October 15.

Following a frustrating goalless draw in Accra, the Black Stars were hopeful of securing their first win in the reverse fixture held in Libya.

Ghana can still qualify for the 2025 AFCON but will need other results to work in their favour. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Yet, what unfolded over 90 minutes, plus five minutes of stoppage time, was far from the desired outcome.

Sudan humble Ghana in Libya

Second-half strikes from Ahmed Hamed Mahmoud and Mohamed Abdel Raman handed Sudan a decisive victory, leaving Ghana reeling, GBC Online reports.

This defeat leaves Otto Addo's men in third place in the group standings, sitting precariously on just two points out of a possible 12.

With their AFCON qualification hopes hanging by a thread, Ghana faces the looming threat of missing out on Morocco 2025, per Myjoyonline.

Meanwhile, Sudan's tally of seven points brings them closer to securing a spot at the biennial tournament, while Angola can seal their qualification with either a win or a draw against Niger later that day.

Ghana's AFCON hopes in limbo after Sudan loss

Despite being in a dire position, Ghana's path to AFCON qualification isn't entirely closed.

Although Otto Addo's squad appears on the brink of elimination, there is still a slim mathematical chance for the Black Stars to secure a place at the continental showpiece.

YEN.com.gh breaks down the conditions Ghana must meet to keep their hopes alive for an 11th consecutive AFCON appearance.

What does Ghana need to qualify for AFCON 2025?

The Black Stars have been underwhelming throughout the 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign, struggling to find consistency or rhythm in their four matches.

However, with over three weeks remaining before the final two fixtures, Ghana still has a glimmer of hope.

To stand any chance of advancing, the West African giants must win both of their remaining games: an away clash against Angola and their final fixture against Niger.

Securing six points from these encounters would bring Ghana’s tally to eight points.

However, Ghana's fate isn't solely in their hands. Even with two victories, the Black Stars will need other results to go their way.

Why Ghana needs Sudan to qualify for AFCON 2025

Specifically, their qualification hinges on Sudan’s performances in their final two matches.

For Ghana to leapfrog into the qualification spots, Sudan must lose both their away fixture against Niger and their home game against Angola.

Anything less than two defeats for Sudan will extinguish Ghana's chances of advancing to Morocco 2025.

In short, Ghana faces a monumental task: two must-win games and the hope that results elsewhere will go their way.

Should they manage to pull off these victories and Sudan falters, the Black Stars could yet book a place in AFCON 2025.

If not, they’ll face the bitter reality of missing out on Africa's premier football competition for the first time in over a decade.

Otto Addo speaks about luck

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo is counting on some luck ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Sudan.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, are seeking their first victory in the qualifiers after a sluggish start, having failed to win in their first three matches.

Despite qualifying for every Africa Cup of Nations since 2006, Ghana now faces the risk of missing out on the 2025 edition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh