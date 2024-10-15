Lil Win has lamented the loss of the Black Stars to Sudan on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Ghana was defeated by two goals without a response at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya

The actor took to Facebook to complain about the loss but made a hilarious mistake that got his followers laughing

Ghana’s Black Stars were defeated 2-0 by Sudan on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya, further making their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slim. The defeat adds to the disappointing campaign for the national team.

Actor and comedian Lil Win took to Facebook to express his frustration after the game but made an amusing mistake that left his followers laughing. In his post, Lil Win accidentally referred to Sudan as “Susan,” writing,

‘'Ei Black Stars, Susan too you can't score them.’'

The typo quickly went viral, with many fans responding humorously to the mix-up.

The Black Stars’ loss to Sudan followed a series of underwhelming performances. Ghana had previously drawn 1-1 with Niger, lost 1-0 to Angola at home, and drew 0-0 with Sudan in their first encounter. Black Stars are on the verge of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Despite the laughter generated by Lil Win’s post, the defeat has left many fans deeply disappointed. Lil Win's Post Is Here.

Lil sparks laughter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bräh Frëdõ said:

"Eiiii Lil Win common "SUDAN" too you can't spell 😂😂"

Aggrey Diana wrote:

"a country called Ghana ampa.... Sudan is now Susan"

Ali Dahamani Bahali wrote:

"How can we win if we don't know the opponents we are playing with? Lil Win "

Sarah Agyaakoaah said:

"The heartbreak alone will make u type wrong 😂"

Ghanaians regret blaming Dede Ayew

Dede Ayew has been vindicated after the loss, as he was widely blamed as the problem of the Black Stars.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaians expressed their disappointment following the defeat to Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana are on the verge of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

