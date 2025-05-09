Nearly 12 years after his infamous red card, Eden Hazard has befriended the Swansea ball boy he once kicked during a football match

Hazard and Morgan have reconnected in a surprising turn of events, leaving the past behind

The incident dates back to 2013 when Swansea defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Capital One Cup semi-finals

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Eden Hazard has formed an unlikely friendship with the millionaire ball boy he infamously kicked in 2013.

Nearly 12 years after the bizarre incident that earned him a red card, Hazard and Charlie Morgan, now a successful entrepreneur, have put the past behind them.

Eden Hazard caught up with former Swansea ballboy Charlie Morgan whom the player had infamously kicked 11 years ago. Photo: Andrew Yates.

Source: Getty Images

When Hazard booted ball boy

The infamous moment occurred during Chelsea's League Cup semi-final against Swansea City in January 2013.

Trailing 2-0 on aggregate, Hazard attempted to retrieve the ball quickly to keep the game alive.

In his frustration, the ex-Belgium star kicked Morgan in the ribs while trying to free the ball from under him, creating one of football's most memorable controversies.

Hazard received a straight red card, making it one of football's most shocking dismissals.

Ball boy kicked by Hazard has become millionaire

In a surprising turn of events, Hazard and Charlie Morgan have reconnected.

According to The Mirror, Morgan, now a multimillionaire entrepreneur, co-founded the popular Au Vodka brand with his school friend, Jackson Quinn.

Known for its flashy gold bottles, Au Vodka has gained celebrity endorsements from icons like Ronaldinho, Floyd Mayweather, UFC star Paddy Pimblett, rapper Fredo, and DJ Charlie Sloth, who also invested in the business. The brand has even partnered with EasyJet to stock its vodka on flights.

Hazard recently posed for a photoshoot with Morgan to promote the brand, which has propelled Morgan to the Sunday Times Rich List with a net worth exceeding £40 million.

The rise and fall of Eden Hazard

Hazard's football career is defined by moments of breathtaking brilliance that left fans in awe.

Considered one of the finest of his era, Hazard's brilliance on the pitch, especially during his time at Chelsea, left an indelible mark.

Despite retiring at the relatively young age of 32, his impact on the game remains undeniable.

From leading Lille to a Ligue 1 title as a teenager to spearheading Chelsea’s multiple Premier League triumphs, Hazard was often the center of attention.

His seven years of success at Chelsea saw the Blues win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and two Europa League trophies.

However, Hazard’s career took an unfortunate turn after his high-profile move to Real Madrid.

Injuries and loss of form meant he never truly reached the heights expected of him in Spain, ultimately leading to his early retirement from the sport.

Why Hazard struggled at Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shed light on why Hazard struggled at the Santiago Bernabeu team.

Despite arriving with a stellar reputation as a Premier League legend and Chelsea icon, Hazard failed to live up to expectations at Madrid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP