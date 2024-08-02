Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has revealed why Eden Hazard did not flourish at the Santiago Bernabeu

A bona fide Chelsea and Premier League great, Hazard joined Madrid with much fanfare but struggled for form

After four nightmarish seasons in Spain, the Belgian forward left Madrid before retiring from football in 2023

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, having already cemented his status as a Premier League legend with Chelsea.

The Belgian forward, fresh off leading his national team to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, seemed poised to elevate his career in Spain.

Carlo Ancelotti has attributed Eden Hazard's 'failure' at Real Madrid to injury and stiff competition. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Despite being a Chelsea icon, Hazard's €115million move to Real Madrid was always seen as inevitable, a step towards fulfilling his dream of wearing Los Blancos' famous white shirt.

With the added pressure of being the Spanish club's most expensive signing, expectations were sky-high.

However, what was meant to be a fairy tale quickly turned into a nightmare.

Eden Hazard's nightmare tenure at Real Madrid

Hazard struggled to make an impact, his time in Madrid marred by injuries and inconsistent form.

The once dazzling winger, who terrorized Premier League defences, became a shadow of his former self.

In his final season, Hazard managed only three starts and scored just one goal, a stark contrast to his prolific days in England.

Released on a free transfer, he retired from professional football in 2023 at the age of 32, having scored a mere seven goals in 76 appearances for Madrid, per Transfermarkt.

The two reasons why Hazard 'failed' at Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti, who mentored Hazard for two seasons at Madrid, offered an explanation for the player's disappointing tenure.

The veteran Italian tactician identified two main reasons for the Belgian's inability to reach his potential at the Bernabeu.

“Eden Hazard is a fantastic guy. His problem was injuries, of course, but he also had difficulty competing," Ancelotti told the Obi One Podcast, as cited by MadridXtra.

"You have to train with intensity in training when you are not playing. He had difficulties to compete, to fight, and to play.”

Fans want Chelsea to re-sign Eden Hazard

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has returned to Chelsea to model the Blues' new home jersey for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

His appearance in the Chelsea kit thrilled fans, prompting many to flood social media, urging the West London club to consider re-signing Hazard.

Source: YEN.com.gh