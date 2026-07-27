Para-athlete Zinabu Issah claimed a silver medal in the Shot Put F57 final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

The 46-year-old recorded a season best of 8.65 metres to secure Ghana's first medal at this year's edition of the Games

Issah's podium finish adds to an already impressive 2026 season that began with silver at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai

Zinabu Issah has given Ghana its first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after producing a brilliant performance to win silver in the Women's Shot Put F57 final in Glasgow.

The experienced para-athlete recorded a season-best throw of 8.65 metres on Sunday, July 27, to secure second place on the podium.

Zinabu Issah wins Ghana's first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, after finishing second in the Women's Shot Put F57 final. Photo by Paul Harding and Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Commonwealth Games 2026: Zinabu bags Ghana's first medal

Ghanaian sports journalist Bill Eshun, who is covering the Games in Scotland, confirmed the achievement on X.

India dominated the event, with Sharmila taking gold thanks to a winning throw of 9.81 metres.

Fellow Indian athlete Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla claimed bronze with 7.26 metres, leaving Issah comfortably between the two with her impressive effort.

The silver medal marks Ghana's first podium finish of the Games and provides an early boost for the country's contingent.

Watch how Zinabu Issah clinched silver in the Women's Shot Put F57 final, as shared on X:

Issah's latest success is another reminder of her remarkable consistency on the international stage.

The 46-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding 2026 season and continues to prove she can compete with the world's best in the F57 classification.

Her throw in Glasgow was her best of the year and highlighted her determination to keep flying Ghana's flag at the highest level.

Earlier this year, she also claimed silver at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai after producing a 29.2-metre throw in the Women's Discus F57 event.

Ghanaians celebrate Zinabu Issah's silver medal

Fans were quick to celebrate Issah's achievement, with many taking to social media to congratulate the para-athlete.

@Akosualordina wrote:

"That's niceeeeee"

@mhinista_ added:

"Hugee"

@KAttakuma said:

"We are very much proud of her."

@JennyYorke1 noted:

"Great 👍"

With two international silver medals already in 2026, Issah has further strengthened her reputation as one of Ghana's finest para-athletes and a source of inspiration for the next generation.

Azamati, Saminu reach 100m semi-final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Azamati reached the men's 100m semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in record-breaking fashion.

Fellow Ghanaian Abdul-Rasheed Saminu also advanced after winning his heat in a season-best time of 10.01 seconds.

Source: YEN.com.gh