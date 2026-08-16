Akuapem North MP Sammi Awuku dismissed reports of his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office on Saturday, August 15

Reports had linked the former National Lottery Authority Director-General to alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the NLA

A Facebook video surfaced on Sunday, August 16, showing Awuku in Kumasi alongside NDC sympathiser Appiah Stadium

Akuapem North Member of Parliament Sammi Awuku has flatly rejected claims that he was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Saturday, August 15.

Akuapem North MP Sammi Awuku denies reports of his arrest by EOCO over alleged corruption. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

A video that circulated on social media on Sunday, August 16, showed the lawmaker in Kumasi, where he appeared alongside popular NDC sympathiser Appiah Stadium.

Far from looking like a man in custody, Awuku used the occasion to address the reports head-on, pointing to his own movements as proof the story did not hold up.

"Claims that I was arrested on Saturday are completely false. Yesterday we had our regional elections, and today, Sunday, I am here in Kumasi," he told those present.

The Facebook post below contains the video in which Sammy Awuku clarified rumours of his arrest.

Sammy Awuku: Reports that sparked the controversy

Earlier reports had alleged that EOCO detained Awuku, a former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), as part of broader investigations into financial transactions and other dealings during his time at the Authority.

The claims suggested he was being questioned over alleged corruption and financial irregularities linked to his tenure at the NLA.

The MP's argument was straightforward: he had been out participating in the NPP's regional elections on the Saturday in question, making an arrest on that day impossible, in his view. His physical presence in Kumasi the following day, captured on camera, added further weight to his denial.

His appearance alongside Appiah Stadium, a figure associated with the opposition NDC, was itself an eyebrow-raising detail that drew attention on social media, even as the MP focused his remarks on clearing his name.

Sammy Awuku's gorgeous wife and CEO of Brain Hill International School, Mary Anane Awuku, looks elegant in stylish gowns. Photo credit: @mary_anane_awuku.

Source: Instagram

Meet Mary Anane, wife of Sammy Awuku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian politician Sammy Awuku's wife, Mary Anane Awuku, was named among the high-profile women shaping education in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of Brainhill International not only promotes smooth teaching and learning in her school but also inspires many with her fashionable looks.

The founder of Brain Hill International School, Mary Anane Awuku, looked ethereal in a blue corseted suede and coloured beaded kente gown as she received her award at the 2025 Forty Under Forty.

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Source: YEN.com.gh