A resurfaced video shows Ghanaian self-proclaimed seer Karma President issuing a dramatic warning directed at Nigerian dancer Poco Lee

The self-styled spiritualist claimed in the September 2025 footage that the artist needed spiritual protection or risked facing a 'bad thing' along his path to wealth

The clip has gone viral again following rumours that Poco Lee has been arrested in the United Kingdom for an alleged serious crime

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A cryptic warning from Ghanaian self-proclaimed seer Karma President has returned to the spotlight following online speculation that famous Nigerian musician and dancer Poco Lee was arrested in the United Kingdom.

Karma President's old prophecy about Poco Lee resurfaces amid rumours of his arrest in the UK. Photo source: Poco Lee, Karma President

Source: Facebook

The footage, reportedly recorded on September 15, 2025, showed Karma President directly naming Poco Lee and warning him to seek spiritual protection.

What Karma President said about Poco Lee

In the resurfaced video, Karma President claimed he had sent messages to Poco Lee on multiple occasions, insisting the entertainer's growing wealth and fame would come at a cost without the necessary spiritual rites.

The self-styled seer framed the message as an urgent caution, suggesting that Poco Lee already faced danger on his current path if he failed to heed his warnings.

He said:

"Poco Lee doesn't have a long life. This is the third time I am sending this boy a message. With the way he is enjoying the world, Poco Lee, find protection so that you can continue enjoying."

"Big money is about to locate Poco Lee. If your mother and father did not make it, and you want to enter the world of riches without doing sacrifice and rituals along the way, a bad thing will happen and pains and tears will fall in Nigeria."

"Poco Lee, find protection and enjoy the world. Otherwise, watch the movie."

The clip, which had circulated briefly after it was first filmed, drew fresh attention when rumours began circulating that Poco Lee had been detained in the UK.

The Instagram video of Karma President's resurfaced prophecy about Poco Lee is below:

Poco Lee's alleged arrest in the UK

Poco Lee, whose full name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, has been trending after reports emerged that he had allegedly been arrested in the United Kingdom in connection with an allegation of sexual assault, according to Arise News and PM News Nigeria.

However, no official statement from British law enforcement authorities has been issued, and it remains unconfirmed whether any formal charges have been filed against him.

The identity of the alleged victim and the specific circumstances surrounding the allegation have not been made public, and the reports remain a rumour until confirmed, despite sparking significant social media reactions.

Amid reports of his UK arrest, a separate accusation against Poco Lee has emerged.

A Nigerian-born, Texas-based rapper, popularly known as Ms Jorji, has alleged that Poco Lee attempted to sexually assault both her and her girlfriend approximately two years ago in a viral video.

According to her, the incident took place during a meeting she had sought with the popular dancer to get his guidance on breaking into the music industry.

Neither Poco Lee nor any representative had issued a public response to either set of allegations at the time of this report.

The Facebook post detailing Poco Lee's alleged arrest in the UK is below:

Karma President's resurfaced prophecy stirs reactions

The renewed circulation of the clip drew a wave of comments from users who weighed in on the seer's claims.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

charles_abio_martin said:

"The prophecies from the gods are not to be joked with. Please take it seriously. 🙏"

_mr_funny001 commented:

"@rahman_jago_, where you dey? Go save your house boy 😢."

johnson98 said:

"If one god the world seer said something about you or sent your darkside messages to you please take it very seriously. The gods are wise. God is wisdom 🙏."

Karma President's old prophecy about VDM resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about seer Karma President, who shared a prophetic warning regarding Nigerian activist VeryDarkMan amidst a turbulent feud within the P-Square music group.

The seer's concerning predictions sparked reactions from many social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh